Bandon-by-the-Sea Rotary and 100 Strong Bandon teamed up to make a huge impact in the Bandon hospitality sector.
"And what an impact we made," said Julie Miller, co-founder of 100 Strong Bandon with MaryAnn Soukup.
The organizations raised $6,575 to aid employees of COVID stricken businesses. Other community funders were inspired by the gifts and provided additional funding, making a grand total of $22,000 given to this program.
"This was enough to give 289 employees in the Bandon restaurant and lodging sector a nice sum to spend for the holidays.
Our groups piggybacked off an already existing Bandon Chamber of Commerce program and created a new giving program we're calling the Circle of Giving," Miller said.
Funds were used to purchase gift certificates called “ChamberCash” that can be used at any of the 54 participating Bandon businesses. The certificates can be used for meals, lumber, groceries, furniture, yard bark, auto repair, home and garden and tires, just to name a few. The list of businesses can be found at bandon.com/chambercash.
The $22,000 funded "ChamberCash" for COVID stricken employees in the hospitality sector. Bandon Chamber of Commerce CEO Margaret Pounder worked to distribute certificates to business owners. Business owners then gave the gift certificates to their employees and those employees then spend their certificates in Bandon.
"The circle is complete," Miller said. "COVID has changed our community and it is important that we let our community members know we recognize their struggle and want to help."
About 100 Strong Bandon
100 Strong Bandon is made up of women just like you who want to improve the lives of those living in Bandon by joining funds with other women to make a real impact in just one hour.
To join 100 Strong Bandon, complete a membership application form at https://bandon.com/100-strong/
New members are welcome throughout the year and there is no membership fee.
All of the leaders and members of the 100 Strong Bandon giving circle are volunteers. 100 Strong does not keep any of the money that is collected. 100% of donations go directly to the selected charity.
The group meets quarterly on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The meeting for the first quarter for 2021 was held this week. Future meeting dates are May 19, Aug. 18 and Nov. 17.
For more information, email Miller at millerjulie969@gmail.com, or Soukup at maryann@masoukup-cpa.com.
Past Recipients include:
Nov. 2020 – Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation
Nov. 2019 – Bandon Educational Foundation
Aug. 2019 – St. John’s Medical Loan Closet
May 2019 – Bandon Animal Rescue
Nov. 2018 – Bandon Feeds the Hungry
Aug. 2018 – South Coast Hospice
May 2018 – Kids’ HOPE Center
Feb. 2018 – Leading Adventures For Foster Kids (LAFF)
Nov. 2017 – New Artists Productions
Aug. 2017 – Bandon Community Preschool
May 2017 – Bandon Feeds the Hungry
