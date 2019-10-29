BANDON — There have been several personnel changes at Southern Coos Health District in the last couple of months, along with some positive news on the financial front.
Ana Mugica has been hired as the new Chief Financial Officer to replace Alan Dow, who is returning to retirement after the transition. Dow returned to Bandon and came out of retirement to serve as CFO after the board hired former CFO Amy Fine to be the new CEO, replacing JoDee Tittle.
Deborah "Debi" Ellis is the hospital's new Chief Nursing Officer. She joined Southern Coos as the Swing Bed Coordinator in 2017. Victoria McNeeley has joined the health district as Risk and Quality Manager. She will also serve as Medical Staff Coordinator and Compliance Officer.
The August minutes indicate that the "July volumes were improved for the month and inpatient volumes were substantially higher than the prior year with inpatient days up 58% and Swing Bed days 65% higher. The resulting robust revenue was the highest in the history of the hospital. However, the hospital's high Medicare utilization combined with Medicare cost-based reimbursement that does not allow a profit, impacted the district's ability to report a more robust bottom line. Cash on Hand is at 54.3 days."
The district continues to search for a physician for the clinic to replace Dr. Megan Holland, who left to join the clinic associated with the Coquille Valley Hospital.