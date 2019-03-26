BANDON - The Bandon City Council will discuss two somewhat controversial proposals at its regular meeting Monday.
The council will consider the U.S. Highway 101 Interface Improvement project, otherwise known as the "Road Diet." It will also consider significant changes to the Bandon Summer Recreation Program. While neither proposals are public hearings, public comment will be allowed.
Road Diet proposal
The proposal is for the city to enter into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation to perform a re-striping of Highway 101 for 1 mile through Bandon that would effectively take the highway from two lanes in each direction down to one lane in each direction, with a continuous center turning lane and including a bike lane in each direction.
There will also be additional space as a separation for pedestrians and can be used in certain areas as a stopping point for the Bandon trolley, according to City Manager Robert Mawson.
"This would not be a parking area at this time, but could be a stopping area for the trolley and for the bus service the city will be getting in July," he said.
The bus service is proposed to run four days a week in the greater Bandon area - three days during the week and on Saturdays. The bus and driver will be paid through Coos County Area Transit from a transportation funding grant received from the state of Oregon.
For the Road Diet, the 1-mile re-striping area would begin at the south end of town at mile post 274.60 just south of 13th Street near the 76 gas station. It would continue through town to mile post 273.56 where the current median ends just north of Harlem Avenue near Bandon Veterinary Hospital, Mawson said.
If adopted, Mawson believes the Highway 101 Interface Improvement Project would improve safety, reduce vehicle speed, increase bicycle and pedestrian volumes and maintain an acceptable vehicle travel time.
In addition, crosswalk concerns near the school zone at Ninth Street and Highway 101 and at Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue, as well as other unsafe crossings at 12th, 10th, Oregon, Chicago, Delaware, Elmira, Harlem and June avenues would be reduced. ODOT officials have stated that a flashing crosswalk sign at Ninth Street in the school zone cannot be accommodated until the highway is reduced to two lanes with a middle turning lane at that intersection.
The city has had concerns that the city of Bandon becomes the "passing zone" for both north- and south-bound traffic, Mawson explained in a staff report to the City Council. This passing zone and the wide cross-section of the highway encourages speeding.
The constantly changing lane configurations and highway width lead to uncertain or last-minute decision-making for drivers who are not paying full attention as they travel through town, he said.
"When considering all these issues and how to make the interface with Highway 101 safer for those who live, work and travel through our community, reducing the highway cross-section from five lanes to three lanes seems to provide the most productive and positive impact," Mawson said.
"This is not to say that we don't have any concerns about reducing the number of lanes from five to three," Mawson added. "There are a few."
The most significant of those is the potential "wait time" increase to make a left-hand turn from any side street onto the highway. To better understand the potential wait-time impact, the city asked ODOT to conduct an analysis.
Using a traffic simulation tool called SimTraffic, ODOT found that a 3-lane section will result in a minor increase in mainline U.S. Highway 101 travel time through Bandon. SimTraffic indicates 8 seconds of average additional travel time is expected due to the reduction of capacity at the signalized intersections and reduction in passing opportunity.
Delays for side street vehicles to find a gap and enter the highway at un-signalized intersections are estimated to increase between 8 and 20 seconds within the study area.
The results of the study were based on the highest hour of the day during the peak summer month, showing a relative worst-case impact. Additional travel time during off-peak seasons and hours will be far less impactful, according to ODOT.
A crash reduction of approximately 20 percent is expected when converting a 4-lane roadway to a 3-lane roadway with a center turn lane, according to ODOT.
The council already reviewed the re-striping plan at a previous meeting attended by ODOT officials. At Monday's meeting, the council will be asked to adopt the plan. ODOT officials will be at the meeting and the specific plan will be presented on the city's video screen in council chambers. If approved, the re-striping could begin as early as April, depending on weather.
Summer Recreation Program proposal
The City of Bandon has been providing a successful Summer Recreation program for youth in the Bandon area for many years.
Over the past few years, however, participation has declined, the average participant is younger, and the management and supervision to set up and operate the programs has become increasingly difficult to maintain, according to City Manager Robert Mawson.
Mawson said the 2018 Summer Recreation Program had approximately 25 very young participants and cost the City approximately $30,500 in direct costs, including temporary staffing, bus and fuel costs, activity costs, etc. This works out to approximately $1,220 per participant.
The City did receive approximately $14,000 in registration fees, so the final direct cost to the City was approximately $16,500, Mawson said. However, these figures do not include the indirect costs associated with putting the program together, administering the staff, setting up schedules, dealing with participant and family issues and other supportive services provided by four City staff members who developed and assisted in shepherding the endeavor.
"These indirect functions not only cost the City in staff hours spent but took time away from other functions of the City," Mawson said.
"In evaluating last year's program and discussing preparations the 2019 effort, I and the staff involved in last year's program felt that part of the reason participation numbers were low was due to the fact that other options were being provided by community organizations, such as the Bandon Community Youth Center, Bullards Beach State Park, and others. We also felt that these programs appealed to older youth in the community, leaving the City program as the only alternative for younger children."
Mawson said this resulted in a drop in average age that made program operation and supervision more difficult. The city discussed many other aspects of the program, including the liability associated with supervising and transporting young children, and in the end concluded that perhaps there were other options to delivering recreational opportunities to the community.
Mawson approached the City Council at January's regular meeting. After some discussion, the council asked Mawson to put the idea before the Parks & Recreation Commission to come up with a proposal.
That proposal will be presented to the council at Monday's regular meeting.
Mawson said he would like the council to allow staff to develop a more comprehensive approach to community recreation that could appeal to residents of all ages, rather than providing a summer recreation program for a few youth. This new approach could include the City acting as a clearing house for all community recreational activities, providing a consolidated information packet for residents. It could also include City-sponsored recreational events, in the park or other locations, designed to engage families and residents of all ages.
The City could also develop a grant program, using the money they normally spend on the Summer Recreation Program to encourage community organizations to develop expanded or new recreational activities in the community. This could operate similar to the state shared revenue program and the Parks & Recreation Commission could oversee the endeavor.
To that end, the Parks & Recreation Commission has developed the proposed Community Recreation and Wellness Initiative. The purpose would be to improve recreational opportunities and promote greater physical fitness for community residents of all ages.
Using funding formally dedicated to provide an 8-week Summer Recreation Program for 6 to 12 year old youth in the Bandon area, the proposed program would operate a year-round community recreation initiative designed to fund two to three sessions of swimming lessons during the summer, for 6-12-year-old youth, coordinated with the Bandon School District, and a year-round, grant funding program to support new and expanded recreational opportunities for all ages.
There would be a grant application process, with the funding cycle and award amounts to be determined.
"The Bandon School District would coordinate the swimming lessons, like they have in the past and the City would help fund them in part, so it wouldn't cost the School District anything," Mawson said. "That proposal still has to go to the School Board."
Mawson said that free school lunches will be continue to be provided throughout the summer and would coordinate well with the time children return to town from swimming lessons.
Suggestions were made at the Parks & Recreation Commission about having week-long day camps for children, or having specific classes on a variety of interests. Mawson also has been talking to employees at the Bandon Public Library about having equipment available for check-out for activities that could be done at City Park, such as basketballs, softballs and bats, horseshoes and discs for disc golf. A list has been put together based on this idea, totaling approximately $500.
Another idea would be to have the City sponsor a family health and fitness day at City Park. There are many other options, Mawson said.
"The only real difference would be that we won't have afternoon programs (for the kids in the summer) and it is hoped that other groups (such as the Bandon Community Youth Center) can fill in that gap and we'd be able to help with funding those programs," Mawson said.