MYRTLE POINT — Ted and Rhonda Fischer have been longtime supporters of the Coos County Fair & Rodeo and Coos County 4-H program, just as Rhonda's Guerin and Davenport relatives were. The Davenport building is named after Rhonda's grandparents.
Rhonda’s Davenport grandparents were 4-H leaders for more than 50 years and her grandfather served on the Coos County Fair Board for over three decades.
Rhonda took her first Jersey calf to the fair when she was just 3 years old. She showed Jerseys for several years before switching to horses in high school. She has a lifetime of fair involvement, as a 4-H alumni, along with 35 years as a 4-H leader in both Coos and Douglas counties. Rhonda has served in many capacities on the 4-H Association Board of Directors and is now the representative to the Coos County Fair Board.
That, of course, drew her husband Ted into the fair family as well. The 4-H program keeps them both busy at county-wide events like the Spaghetti Feed and Ag Fest. Over the last 20 years they've helped with the Coos Youth Auction program, where Rhonda served on the auction board for 18 years. They are no longer on the auction board, but the couple plans to help where they are needed to keep the program growing in Coos County. Ted spent countless hours working on the smaller livestock barn while it was being built.
The growth at the fairgrounds is exciting and they'll be there as each phase is completed. The couple will ride in the Fair Parade on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Myrtle Point.
The Fischer's union began while Ted was serving in the Army. From Washington and Alaska, they returned to Oregon making their way from Glide back home to Myrtle Point. Of their three grown daughters, two are 4-H alumni and keeping with family tradition are quite involved in fair happenings. April, the youngest, is a 4-H leader for her ninth year.
Rhonda can be found at Coos County OSU Extension Service and Ted working at the Myrtle Point School District. When they are not at their job they work a small herd of animals and garden. They no longer raise meat animals, but in the past they raised sheep, goats, beef and rabbits.
With country life there's always something to keep you busy. This couple wouldn't have it any other way.