LAKESIDE — In spur of the moment journey, the Rhody Cruisers car club of Florence will be holding a mini car show in Lakeside, Saturday, Nov 2.
The show will be at Lakeside's Osprey Point at about 11:30 a.m. The group plans to meet in Reedsport at 8 a.m. for coffee before continuing to Lakeside.
"We want to gather and warm up with coffee, since it's supposed to be cold," said Dennis Baker, the event's coordinator.
You have free articles remaining.
Baker said there were about 25 people registered to the Facebook event, but noted that several more had expressed interest and may come. They will come to Lakeside for lunch, and to show off their cars and answer any questions. The group invites the community to come out to say hello and check out the classic cars.
The Rhody Cruisers focus on classic cars from any period. Baker said they didn't want to not include people if they had a more recent classic car. The club likes to have fun while sponsoring events and working to give back to the community. Baker said one of their outreach activities is to work on a person's car if they're in need, as well as other activities.
"We try to help those in need, we try to help the community," he said. "We just like to have fun. We're trying to keep Southwest Oregon alive."