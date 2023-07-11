Bandon gun club

Less than a year into shooting competitively, Bandon Gun Club member Jaime White is taking home Rookie of the Year and State Championship Trapshooting titles.

White said he joined the Bandon Gun Club to pick up a hobby in his retirement. Although he has experience with hunting with rifles, White had never tried TRAP shooting.

