COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College will host a Community Resource Fair from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, in Empire Hall, on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
The event is free and open to the public. Local businesses and community resource providers will be sharing information about the services they offer and giving away prizes and merchandise.
Students and the public are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate in this fun and exciting way to learn what our community has to offer.
"We are excited to bring our businesses, resources, students and community together on Jan. 18," a spokeswoman said.
For more information, contact Sierra Kasney at Sierra.Kasney@email.socc.edu or Genavieve Sharkey at Genavieve.Sharkey@socc.edu.