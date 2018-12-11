BANDON - A $2.5 million anonymous bequest has hastened the process of finding a potential location for a swimming pool in Bandon, but the donation has not quelled the many opinions on the topic.
Ranging from where to locate the pool, whether to put energies into the effort to how beneficial and needed a pool is, people representing every side of the issue spoke at last week's City Council meeting, after the council announced they would take public input.
But the council did not agree to discuss the issue and told the audience they don't anticipate making a decision anytime soon.
The Pool Committee received the tentative bequest of $2.5 million, but the benefactor has stated that in order to receive the funds, the pool must be located within the Bandon City Park.
The Pool Committee made a presentation to the City Council and the council then directed the Parks & Recreation Commission to examine the potential locations within the park and to make a recommendation to the council. City staff prepared background information on potential locations within the park and made recommendations based on limitations of infrastructure.
From there, the commission met at City Park and identified three suitable sites, with the preferred location east of the library parking lot. The site would group the pool with the larger structures in the park, including the Library, Sprague Theater and Community Center. An additional site was recommended by an audience member at the September council meeting: the existing baseball field at the southeast corner of the park. But the site was considered unacceptable by the commission due to the high use of the baseball field and the outfield area by soccer players in the fall.
At Monday's meeting, several people spoke against locating the pool in the City Park, with some against the idea of a pool altogether. Others spoke in favor of a pool in general, whether located in or outside the park.
"It's hypothetical at this point," said City Manager Robert Mawson. "There is no decision tonight and no location picked out and no design. This is just a report to our council on potential locations if the pool is built. We're nowhere near making a decision. I don't want people to feel we're on the cusp of a pool in City Park, we're just wanting feedback."
"I strongly support the city working with the entities trying to set up the pool," said resident Bill Bradbury. "I think the pool would be a wonderful addition and I hope things can be worked on so a pool can be built."
Calen Taylor, a teacher at Bandon High School, agreed with Bradbury.
"As a teacher, I think it's great for kids to have a healthy outlet, and teach them water safety," Taylor said.
But others were not as supportive.
"I don't like one person controlling it," said Robert Graham, referring to the bequest. "The (pool) is not sustainable ... I don't think it should be anywhere in Bandon. Once you put it in, that pool must be maintained and this thing is going to be a liability for a long time and the community will have to pay for it."
"I'm not for a pool at all," agreed Karen Donaldson. "It's a huge liability. If you have to have one, have it on the east side of the city."
Mayor Mary Schamehorn and Councilor Peter Braun reminded the audience that voters recently passed a ballot measure that amends the City Charter to stipulate the city will never been responsible for maintenance or operating expenses of a pool in city limits without a vote of the people.
"The idea of a large building ... it will destroy the park," said one speaker. "It's so close to homes, it's a small park and you're destroying what the park is intended to be."
Ralph Mohr, who was a swim coach from 1968-1987 and has been swimming at the Mingus Park for 49 years, also addressed the council.
"A swimming pool is the best recreation for adults. I hope you'll put this pool in," Mohr said.
Several others spoke, both for and against locating a pool in the park.
Bart Taylor, a member of the Pool Committee, said the committee owns a parcel of land adjacent to the park and if having a pool in City Park doesn't work, they will go back to "Plan 1." The problem with the parcel the committee owns is it will be costly to put in infrastructure to support a pool.
Councilor Claudine Hundhausen said she was overwhelmed with how the issue should proceed, but supports the idea of a pool.
"I think we can do it," Hundhausen said. "Let's not give up on our dreams and that we're trying to make lives better for everyone."