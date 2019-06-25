BANDON - Between 50-75 people, many wearing purple, came to walk and remember loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer's at the first Coastal Memory Walk and Barbecue to Remember, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, held last Friday, June 21.
The walk began at the South Jetty with announcements and information about Alzheimer's, followed by stretching exercises led by Shayla Carpenter, owner of Day by Day Fitness. Then walkers headed onto the beach and followed it to the Coquille Point stairs, looping back to end at the jetty. Along the way, a special Circles in the Sand was drawn by Denny Dyke, where participants wrote the names of loved ones who have or died from the disease.
"The whole town was awesome," said Mary Evans, one of the event's organizers. "It was incredible how the whole community came together for this."
Two restaurants - Bandon Brewing Co. and the Minute Cafe - donated a portion of their proceeds that day to the cause and donation jars were placed in businesses and markets around town. Evans said she doesn't yet know the total raised, as donations continue to come in.
For Evans and her family, the walk was personal. Her sister lives at Pacific View Assisted Living Memory Care, which was one of the partners for the event. Evans said her mother also died from the Alzheimer's. Ten of Evans' family members came from as far as Montana and California to participate in the walk.
Pacific View provided a barbecue with hamburgers and hot-dogs after the event, which also featured live music. A few people walked with their loved ones who are residents of Pacific View Assisted Living. A silent auction, with items donated by local businesses, was also held.
June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and June 21, the summer solstice - the longest day of the year - was declared by Mayor Mary Schamehorn as Alzheimer's Awareness Day in Bandon.
"We will bring light to the darkness of Alzheimer's, a devastating disease that affects more than 67,000 people in Oregon and more than 5 million Americans," Evans said.
Those who wish to donate can still do so by visiting alz.org/thelongestday then "join my team" "Coastal Memory Walk" then follow the prompts.