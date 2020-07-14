BANDON — Blood supplies are critically low and the public's help is needed. Those willing can donate blood at an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's Outpatient Specialty Clinic, 913 11th St. SE.
The American Red Cross bus will be located at the far end of the main parking lot. Screening protocols will be in place and social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed for everyone's safety.
This is a community blood drive and all blood types are invited to participate. All donors will be checked for the COVID-19 antibodies with results back to each donor 7-10 days after the drive. Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to schedule an appointment.
