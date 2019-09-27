LAKESIDE -- A recreational use health advisory has been issued by the Oregon Health Authority for South Tenmile Lake, due to the presence of cyanobacterial blooms and toxins above the recreational guidelines for human exposure.
People are advised to avoid swimming and high speed water activities, like speed boating an water skiing, that could lead to accidental swallowing of water. It was also noted, while toxins are not absorbed through contact, people with sensitive skin may experience a puffy red rash. Symptoms of exposure to cyanotoxins can range from those similar to food poisoning, to more serious symptoms like numbness, dizziness and shortness of breath, requiring immediate medical attention.
Children and pets should also be closely monitored while near affected lakes, due to increased risks of exposure. Pets should not be allowed to drink or swim in water affected by cyanotoxins.
You have free articles remaining.
OHA noted that drinking water directly from the lake's affected areas can be especially dangerous. The toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style devices. Campers are advised to contact campground management or the local health department with questions about nearby water sources.
Any fish caught in water affected by cyanotoxins should have all fat, skin and organs removed before cooking or freezing. Fillets should also be rinsed well with clean water before use.