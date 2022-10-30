Rebecca Meza

Rebecca Meza was named Clinical Employee of the Month for September at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon.

Meza joined SCHHC in April 2017 as Ancillary Support Coordinator in the Medical Imaging Department.

