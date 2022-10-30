Rebecca Meza was named Clinical Employee of the Month for September at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon.
Meza joined SCHHC in April 2017 as Ancillary Support Coordinator in the Medical Imaging Department.
“She has learned and grown since her first day and has done an excellent job in this role,” the nomination stated.
“She is being nominated because she is always willing to assist the Medical Imaging technologists (for example, retrieve outside images and reports in a quick and efficient manner).
“She is always considerate of her teammates as well as other SCHHC staff. Rebecca exhibits compassion and respect when interacting with patients and staff. She supports the team and is always first to embrace new processes to improve patient services.
“She is an outstanding team member in our Medical Imaging Department,” the nomination concluded.
Meza was recently promoted to the position of Medical Imaging Administrative Supervisor. She is studying full-time at Southwestern Oregon Community College to become an Ultrasound Technologist and hopes to be cross-trained as an X-ray Technologist. Last month, she was awarded the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship to assist with her educational goals.
Meza grew up on the coast and attended North Bend High School. She has four children and lives in Coquille. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her children, paddle boarding and acrylic painting.
