OREGON COAST — The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife announce the entire Oregon coast is closed for commercial and recreational razor clamming due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
Mussel harvesting is closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon to the California border for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish toxin. Mussel harvesting is open from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon.
Bay clams and crab are open for recreational harvesters along the entire Oregon coast.
For more information, call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at 800-448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/.