SOUTH COAST - The harvest of razor clams on much of the South Coast, including in the Reedsport area, is currently closed because of high levels of domoic acid in recent shellfish samples taken from the region.
The closure, announced by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, stretches from the South Jetty of the Siuslaw River to Cape Blanco north of Port Orford. It includes all beaches and all bays in the impacted area.
People can harvest razor clams from the Columbia River to the South Jetty of the Siuslaw River. And mussel harvesting, as well as crabbing and harvesting of bay clams remain open along the entire Oregon Coast.
Coast scallops also are not affected by the closure if only the adductor muscle is eaten. But the eating of the whole scallop is not recommended because of potential biotoxins.
Commercial shellfish products are safe to eat, because samples show no biotoxins at this time, ODA officials said.
Anyone who thinks they have become ill from consuming shellfish should seek medical assistance and contact his or her local health department to report the illness, ODA officials said.
For more information, call the Department of Agriculture’s shellfish safety hotline at 800-448-2474 or the Food safety Division at 503-986-4720. Or visit the shellfish closures web page on the Department of Agriculture’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/ODA.