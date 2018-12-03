BANDON - Ray’s Food Place has donated 35 grocery bags full of 800 pounds of holiday staples to the Bear Food Cupboard.
The Bear Cupboard, which is located at Jefferson School in Coquille, serves almost 50 families per week from Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, Myrtle Point and Powers.
They also provide clothes and the coats, sleeping bags, blankets and tents, which Bandon supports every year during the coat drive.
"Thank you Ray's and Bandon for your generosity," said local Bear Food Cupboard coordinator Sally McSherry.