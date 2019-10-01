BANDON — The Randolph Club recently celebrated its 93rd year with the installation of a memorial bench near the boat launch at Rocky Point County Park.
In early days, there were few cars, roads or bridges in the Randolph, Bullards, Prosper, Seven Devils area. The women of the rural and sometime remote households often felt isolated and yearned for female companionship. The idea of forming the Randolph Club soon blossomed into the first meeting in January, 1926 with 13 charter members present. The meetings were to be held monthly in members’ homes. The original purpose, beyond the chance to socialize, was to help the hostess with a project such as darning socks or quilting.
The club grew and became an important part of the community, later meeting at the Randolph School and sponsoring baby and wedding showers, plays and dances. Through the depression, Randolph Club members worked to help those in desperate need.
At the onset of World War ll, the women became involved in making hospital gowns, pillowcases and afghans for the Red Cross. Defense stamps and bonds were also purchased.
In later years, husbands became “associate” members. Club projects included worthy community activities, supporting nursing homes and scholarships to Bandon High School and 4-H summer camp.
Randolph Club continues to this day with membership including family members and friends of earlier members. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at First Presbyterian Church in Bandon, 592 Edison Ave.