Quilt show scheduled during Bandon's Cranberry Festival

A visual feast of old-time tradition and contemporary fiber art will be on display during the Quilts By The Sea Quilt Show presented by the Bandon Quilters Guild during the Cranberry Festival in Bandon.
For three days from Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12, the Odd Fellows Hall, East of Highway 101 on Route 42 South, will be filled with the creative masterpieces of the area’s fabric artists.
In addition to raffling quilts for worthy causes, the show will feature challenge quilts and quilts for sale.
The doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 with the proceeds going to the guild’s charity projects.
For information, contact Susan Stetter at 541-252-1325.
