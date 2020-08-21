Questions and Answers about city ballot Measures 6-179 (sewer) and 6-180 (water) in September Special Election:
The City of Bandon provides drinking water and wastewater service to businesses and residents of the city. The city is proposing to increase monthly base water rates by $8 and base sewer rates by $7 for city residents. Rates for out-of-town residents would increase by $11 each for water and sewer.
Bandon’s water and sewer utilities must meet state and federal requirements for safe drinking water, and to protect water quality in the CoquilleRiver estuary. These requirements can and sometime do change. The City needs to operate and maintain the water and sewer plants along with miles of water and sewer pipes.
Q: Why is the city asking for water and sewer rate increases?
A: Currently water and sewer rates don’t cover the full cost of operating those utilities. Water revenue is short by $218.000, and sewer revenue is short by $169,000. The last rate increase for water operations was in 2006, sewer was in 2012. Like everything else costs go up with inflation. As the plants age, more money needs to go into maintenance.
Q: Can’t the city use the general fund to cover the gaps?
A: Bandon has the lowest permanent tax rate of any city in Oregon that has a population of over 750 people. Our general fund also receives some lodging and utility taxes, but the amounts are limited. If we use general fund dollars to subsidize the utilities, it will negatively impact public safety.
Q: What other expenses does the general fund cover?
A: Our six-person police department is funded almost entirely out of the general fund, and accounts for 40% of general fund spending. The next largest category is administration at 16%. Our police department just recently became staffed to the point where the city can provide 24-hour coverage.
Q: Didn’t voters approve a rate increase a few years ago?
A: An increase to the base water rate was approved in 2016. However, that increase can be used only for capital projects, not operations.
Q: How many employees operate the plants?
A: There are two employees that operate each plant. At least one needs to be available 24/7. In addition, public works staff maintains the distribution and collection systems, and other staff handle billing, collection and administrative tasks.
Q: Developers pay systems development charges for new construction. Can’t we use that?
A: Under state law, Systems Development Charges (SDCs) can’t be used to pay for operations and maintenance. SDCs are only for capital projects that increase capacity. The largest use for SDCs is for new pipes and lines.
Q: Didn’t we just vote on rates?
A: No, the ballot measure in March of this year was to give the City Council the authority to set utility rates without a citywide vote, which failed to pass. These measures directly asks voters to approve specific rate increases as provided in the current charter, but don't give the city rate-setting authority.
(Answers provided by Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler.)
