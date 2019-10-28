BANDON — "Help guide the fate of the Oregon Coast" is the theme of a special meeting to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The Oregon Coastal Management Program wants to hear from the public. OCMP, a division of Oregon's Department of Land Conservation & Development, is undergoing strategic planning that will guide the program's work over the next five years.
This process is an opportunity for groups and concerned residents to advocate for strengthening protections relative to nine categories: Wetlands, Coastal Hazards, Public Access, Marine Debris, Cumulative and Secondary Impacts, Special Area Management Planning, Ocean and Great Lakes Resources, Energy and Government Facility Siting, and Aquaculture."
In addition to the one scheduled for Bandon, the second interactive workshop is set for Friday, Nov. 8, in Lincoln City.
Robert Bailey, retired coastal program manager for DLCD, will be the facilitator.