Oregon is updating its policies concerning coastal rocky habitat areas for the first time in 25 years and encouraging public input in the proposals that will go to state agencies and decision makers for review and approval.
“This is providing an opportunity to designate certain special rocky habitat areas for conservation to safeguard local treasures while ensuring accessibility for the community and visitors,” officials said in a press release in advance of a Dec. 15 listening session. “The great thing about this process is that local communities can help shape these proposals. Through this process we can makre sure we continue to have access to our favorite places and help educate visitors about how to interact responsibly and safely with these special rocky habitats.”
On the South Coast, Shoreline Education for Awareness, South Coast Rocky Shores Group, PISCO (the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans at Oregon State University) and the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition are developing proposals for Blacklock Point, Cape Blanco, Rocky Point and Crook Point.
New or updated designations will create an opportunity to determine how to best protect the vital shoreline resources. Two new types of rocky habitat site designations are being considered for the South Coast areas: marine conservation areas and marine research areas. Site designations could also benefit fishing by helping protect the habitats of plants and animals that contribute to the food chain for nearshore fish. Site designations also can conserve close-to-shore nursery habitats for young fish.
The Dec. 15 listening session, which runs from 6 to 7 p.m., will give community members an opportunity to provide input about the proposals. Coos and Curry County residents can attend via Zoom. For information on how to join by Zoom or to call in from a telephone, send an email to jesse@oregonshores.org.
Residents are encouraged to provide input or learn more about the rocky habitat area designation process, hear the proposals for each site and engage in an open dialogue about each area.
To learn more about the specific proposals contact the following individuals:
Blacklock Point: Oregon Shores, Larry Basch, lvbasch@gmail.com
Cape Blanco Research Area: PISCO, Brittany Poirson, poirsonb@science.oregonstate.edu
Rocky Point: PISCO, Laurel Field, fieldla@oregonstate.edu
Crook Point: Oregon Shores, Jesse Jones, jesse@oregon-shores.org
In addition, more information about the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy can be found at https://www.oregonocean.info/index.php/territorial-sea-planning/77-tsprs-amend
