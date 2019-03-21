The most important part of being prepared is your 72-hour bag agreed Kim Singh, Bay Area CERT team leader and instructor and former Lincoln City Teen CERT instructor Bruce Rasmussen.
Bruce stated that when the big one comes that in about "10-20 minutes is when the problem begins." There is not an alert system for earthquakes, they just happen.
One of the most important things you should have in your 72-hour bag is a special water filter that allows you to drink from almost any fresh water source. Singh said, "Around here we have plenty of water, unlike the dessert." A few protein bars and good shoes added Rasmussen. He said shoes for that "I don't think we can stay here" scenario. That means walking to shelter, food and water.
Following Hurricane Sandy, "After three days people got unreasonable," said Singh.
"Deaths following Katrina were high," added Rasmussen. Gangs and violence were a reality for folks fending for themselves.
Your 72-hour bag should go with you. It should cover your basic needs for three days of the most hardcore travel or camping you can imagine. Most 72-hour bags are backpacks. You can get really fancy ones with a lot of compartments for easier access of course prices for those zippers will vary too. The main thing is get one.
Start by doing a simple inventory of your daily activities. I need my eyes so that would mean extra contacts, a container, solution and glasses. I hate that I need them but it's a reality. I will probably need to go, and will want clean undies, maybe deodorant and a toothbrush. Lets say for the sake of argument. I am on a camping trip and someone forgot to put in the tent and my sleeping bag. What kind of things would be handy? A knife, cord, something to build a fire? See where I am going with this? Roughing it.
Jerky snacks will require floss. But remember what Singh said before, "Hypothermia can happen fast." Wet means cold.
Mentally go through at least three different scenarios: 1) Gotta Go NOW! — 72-hour bag, its bad right now; 2) Oh man, I can deal with this prepared; and 3) This is really going to suck and who knows for how long?
Simplified 1) no-warning serious event, 2) some warning gotta hunker down for a few days and 3) oh man I am screwed - they sky is falling, nothing's getting in or out. Just look at the news. Where is help responding to in any event you see? Where it's the most serious for large numbers of people.
Science and history tell us we are overdue for a big earthquake. Less than a month ago there was a 6.2 off the coast of Bandon. Luckily it was offshore.
NOAA almost always warns folks to prepare for disastrous weather but tsunami's and earthquakes come with little or no warning. That's why you will need to respond if you can with your 72-hour bag. So start making a list and then go find yourself a backpack.
If you need a little more encouragement, check out "Living on Shaky Ground" at www.oregongeology.org.