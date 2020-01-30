BANDON — Are Oregonians ready for universal health care? A free presentation on the topic will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Community Room, 1202 11th St. SW.
Oregon Senate Bill 770 begins: “The Task Force on Universal Health Care is established to recommend the design of the Health Care for All Oregon Plan, a universal health care system, administered by the Health Care for All Oregon Board, that is equitable, affordable and comprehensive, provides high quality health care and is publicly funded and available to every individual residing in Oregon.”
Oregon businessmen Warren George and Ron Loe sponsored a poll by the Seattle-based public opinion research firm Elway Research. The poll sampled registered voters in every Oregon State House district. The poll asked: Are Oregonians ready for universal health care?
According to the poll, 62% of respondents would likely support a new health tax that would replace for-profit private insurance.
The poll revealed much more and anyone interested is invited to hear about it on Feb. 16. Warren George will discuss the survey’s findings and answer questions about universal health care financing.
The event is sponsored by the Bandon Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon.