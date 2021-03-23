Southwestern Oregon Preppers will be holding its monthly meeting at noon Saturday, March 27, at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. The group will meet in the big gazebo. Dress warm and bring a chair.
The main topic is how to use your $1,400 stimulus to prepare. This will be a round table discussion of how to use your stimulus check to prepare. Topics will include debt reduction, saving, what to buy, how to invest and more.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not depend on receiving outside help. All are invited to join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
