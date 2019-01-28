GOLD BEACH - Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hod a meeting at noon on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Curry Public Library, 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach.
The main topic is "Preparedness Check Up." Many people start the year by evaluating just how prepared they are for disaster. Discover where your plan is lacking so you can focus on being better prepared this year.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.