BROOKINGS - Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at noon Saturday, April 27, at the Emergency Operations Center, 898 Elk Drive, Brookings.
The main topic is "Why You Should Be Prepared to Evacuate." When a disaster is imminent, residents must be prepared to evacuate aka "bug out." The group will discuss ideas, strategies, tactics and plans for leaving the area.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.
Following the SWOP meeting, there will be a meeting of the Curry County Emergency Response Team, which is also free and open to the public.