COOS BAY - Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. (note the time change) on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Advanced Health, 289 Laclair St., Coos Bay.
The main topic is "Preparedness Check Up." SWOP will start the year by evaluating just how prepared people are for disaster. Attendees will discover where they are lacking so they can focus on being better prepared this year.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and rather than depend on receiving outside help.
Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.