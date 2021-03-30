U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last Tuesday the Oregon town of Powers has secured a $30,000 federal grant to help that Coos County community plan the development of a stormwater system to replace its inadequate system of open channels, ditches, culverts and pipelines.
“Oregonians living and working in small towns throughout our state deserve big-league infrastructure,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified that Powers has earned these federal resources to improve water quality and better prepare its stormwater system for when bad weather strikes southwestern Oregon.”
“Everyone—regardless of what they look like, where they live or how much money they make—should have access to clean and reliable water infrastructure,” said Merkley. “This grant funding will help us deliver that by facilitating critical stormwater system upgrades in Powers. I look forward to watching this project progress and will continue to do all that I can to bring similar investments to communities throughout our state.”
The $30,000 rural development grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
