BANDON - The United States National POW/MIA recognition day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September.
The Bandon Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post #3440 will offer a tribute to those not-forgotten service members on Friday, Sept. 21, at the post, 55382 Bates Road off Highway 42S. The community is invited to attend. Dinner is served at 5 p.m., tribute at 6:45 p.m. and Fam Productions karaoke at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Post #3440 Vice Commander Royce Kelley at 541-294-5995.