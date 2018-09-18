Subscribe for 17¢ / day
National POW/MIA Recognition Day

BANDON - The United States National POW/MIA recognition day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September.

The Bandon Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post #3440 will offer a tribute to those not-forgotten service members on Friday, Sept. 21, at the post, 55382 Bates Road off Highway 42S. The community is invited to attend. Dinner is served at 5 p.m., tribute at 6:45 p.m. and Fam Productions karaoke at 7 p.m. 

For more information, call Post #3440 Vice Commander Royce Kelley at 541-294-5995.

