PORT ORFORD - The Port Orford-Langlois School District announced that it is the recipient of a three-year Meyer Memorial Trust Equitable Education grant, a grant worth $90,000 over a three-year period. This grant provides partial funding to operate the Ready, Set, Learn program that the district co-sponsors each year with South Coast Head Start.
Ready, Set, Learn is a school transition program that connects preK-3rd grade students and their families with school. Ready, Set, Learn supports the transition from preschool or home into K-12 school. RSL’s summer class offers research-based learning experiences that give students a “leg up” on school readiness in the fall. The 15-day class is offered in July and is free to families in the Port Orford-Langlois and Bandon school districts. The program is open to any family in those districts who apply with a limited number of spaces available.
“We are very excited to see the Ready, Set, Learn program continue to evolve and expand,” said Wendi Baird, director of the South Coast Head Start. “This program brings together children, parents, early learning and K-12 teachers, and community volunteers in a unique way. It not only impacts children’s growth and learning, but also brings the community together to support education.”
The Meyer Trust Equitable Education portfolio invests for the success of public school students in both rural and urban areas of Oregon. The Meyer Trust prioritizes students who are disproportionately experiencing achievement “gaps," opportunity “gaps” or graduation “gaps," The organization seeks to balance its investment between the urgent need of today’s student and the system that must prepare to meet the needs of tomorrow’s student.
Ready, Set, Learn is beginning its fifth year of operation. The summer class grew from 10 children in 2015 to 43 registered students in the summer of 2018. Pre- and post- assessments show that students who have attended Ready, Set, Learn achieve academic gains, while family and school district observations tell the stories of students’ growth in confidence and attitudes about school.
“This grant will allow our district to continue to serve our preK-3rd grade population of students,” said Steve Perkins, superintendent of Port Orford-Langlois School District. “This program is a major factor in having our students’ kindergarten ready. We are blessed in this community and district to have such an outstanding summer program for our youth.”
Ready, Set, Learn was developed by volunteers in coordination with POLSD and South Coast Head Start. It is partially funded by POLSD and the SCREL Hub. However, the full cost to operate and sustain Ready, Set, Learn requires significant ongoing outside investment, in addition to the Meyer Memorial Trust Equitable Education grant. RSL is continuing to look for funding ways to help sustain the summer program through different regional and state grants, as well as donations from community organizations.
“Any support given to this program is greatly appreciated," said Judy Miles, director of Ready, Set, Learn. "This program has helped the students in our communities begin their early years of school off in the right direction. The continuation of the program will help our students find success both now and in the future.”