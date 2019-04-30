BANDON - The Port of Bandon Commission has instructed staff to write a "strongly worded" letter to the U.S. Coast Guard, asking them why they plan to change the foghorn at the Coquille River's South Jetty from a continuously sounding signal to an on-demand signal.
According to a news release last week from the Coast Guard, the conversion to the foghorn is set to be completed on or about May 10.
Commissioners discussed the matter at their regular meeting and annual fiscal year budget hearing April 25. Residents Tacy Andersen and Susan De Salvatore, upon hearing the news in a Coast Guard issued Notice to Mariners two weeks ago, attended the meeting to voice their concerns and ask for the commission's support. Many people in Bandon have voiced their disappointment over the decision, while a few are in agreement that the foghorn should be converted.
According to the Coast Guard, once converted, the signal will be activated by keying the microphone of a VHF-FM radio five times. The signal will activate and run for approximately 30 minutes and then secure itself. The tone, characteristic and intensity of the sound signal will remain the same.
The system, called a Marine Radio Activated Sound Signal, is in use at all of the other year-round fog sound signal sites within the states of Oregon and Washington, according to the Coast Guard. Bandon has the only remaining foghorn in those states sounding on a continuous schedule.
The press release cited significant wear and tear on the signal that is in operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the last 10 years, the equipment has broken down seven times, requiring an additional four visits to the site by the servicing aids to navigation team to conduct repairs, including the complete replacement in 2016.
"Changing to a signal that operates at the call of the mariner will significantly reduce operations and subsequent wear to the horn and electronics," the release stated.
De Salvatore said one of her main concerns is safety for small watercraft who might not have a VHF radio. In addition, the regular 28/2 (28 seconds off, 2 seconds on) sound of the foghorn is nostalgic to many in Bandon as well as visitors.
Commissioner Rick Goche, a commercial fisherman for many years, said he has never used the foghorn for navigation, as it's too loud to hear from the wheelhouse of his boat. Commissioner Wayne Butler, who owns and operates a charter fishing business, said he has sophisticated equipment that guides whoever is operating the vessel.
"I don't look at it as a safety issue," Butler said. "I cross that bar every day. But I do have better equipment than most small recreational boats."
Commissioner Donny Goddard said he also doesn't feel it's a safety issue but agreed the sound of the foghorn is something unique to Bandon and its history.
Goche said he wanted to know the cost savings the Coast Guard will realize with the conversion.
Commission Chairman Reg Pullen said Bandon has the narrowest bar entrance of all the Washington and Oregon harbors.
"I think it's foolhardy to remove (the continuous sound) of the foghorn," Pullen said. "I've had white-knuckle crossings and I think we should draft a letter to the Coast Guard strongly opposing the move and to show the Port district that we do care about arbitrary decisions."
The Commission voted unanimously to have staff draft a letter to send to the Coast Guard.
Following the meeting, the Port, along with others who have emailed the Coast Guard, received an email this week from an official in the Seattle Coast Guard headquarters, saying they are aware of the public outcry to keep the foghorn as it is, but that their first duty is to mariners and their safety. The Coast Guard admiral who can reverse the decision has not been available.
Tuesday, the Port said they received information that it may be possible to privatize the foghorn, as has happened with many decommissioned lighthouses, but they did not have further information yet on if and how that can be done.
In other business, the Port Commission:
-- Unanimously passed its fiscal year 2019-20 budget. The $1,342,233 budget includes a cost of living increase for employees and an increase in staffing levels to address significant deferred maintenance, replace previous routine contracts for janitorial, finance and marketplace management, and replace the daily use of the inmate crew, according to Port Manager Jeff Griffin. The Port's permanent tax rate is 32 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Other income includes moorage, lease income, Old Town Marketplace revenue and grants. The Port continues to operate with zero debt. The Port is in the process of conducting preliminary engineering work for piling, dock and utility replacement of the marina.
-- Were introduced to the new Harbormaster, Shawn Winchell. Winchell replaces former Harbormaster Bob Shammot, who retired last month.