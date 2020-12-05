The Port of Bandon Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Among items to discuss in the Zoom meeting will be accepting by resolution CRF funds allocated by the state of Oregon, transferring funds to CCD Business Development for small business grants, approving a service agreement with CCD and adopting findings for exemption from Competitive bidding.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83071706795. Meeting ID: 830 7170 6795 or Dial: 1 (253) 215 8782.
For more information, call 541-347-3206 or visit www.portofbandon.com.
The Port Commission’s regular meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m., also via Zoom.
People wishing to speak during the regular meeting are asked to call Josh Adamson at 541-347-3206 or email info@portofbandon.com at least 24 hours before the meeting.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82164157975 (link is external). Meeting ID: 821 6415 7975, or call 1-253-215-8782.
