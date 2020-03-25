BANDON -- The Port of Bandon's 2020 Boardwalk Art Show has been canceled for this year, organizers have announced.
"Due to the new Executive Order from Gov. Brown regarding the COVID-19 health crisis, the Port of Bandon staff are working from home, the Second Street Gallery and Art by the Sea Gallery will close," said Shawn Tempesta, one of the show's organizers. "We did not come to this decision quickly but feel it's for the best."
Tempesta said another factor is the show will not have involvement from the children this year as the schools are closed. In addition, the public is being asked to stay indoors and tourists to stay away.
"This would limit the participation for the show," she said. "We will pick up next year with the same theme, just have different dates."
For those who have already purchased a board, organizers will keep their application on file for next year as well as their payment. People who have purchased boards may keep them and finish over the next year to submit in the 2021 show. Those would like a refund or who do not wish to participate can call the Port office at 541-347-3206 to schedule a time to bring back their board and get their money back.
"We hope all stay safe and healthy and we will see all you artists in next years show," Tempesta said.
Note: Art by the Sea Gallery will be closed through March 31, at which time members will decide whether to extend the closure based on updated information regarding the COVID-19 health crisis. Those who have questions or who wish to make an appointment to shop in the gallery can call 541-297-6118.
