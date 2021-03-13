The Port of Bandon has announced the theme “Gardens Under the Sea” for its annual Boardwalk Art Show.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit work for the art show, celebrating its 18th year.
Boards are available for pick up on Friday, March 12, at a cost of $10 per board. They must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, May 12. Painters who purchased boards last year before the show was canceled can use those boards this year without additional cost.
The show begins Saturday, May 22, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 22.
Each year, the show features works by amateur and professional artists living throughout southwest Oregon. Prizes are awarded in youth and adult categories, along with people’s choice awards. The winning and honoree works will be awarded prize money and/or ribbons at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A follow-up exhibit, The Bravo Show, featuring the winners’ and honorees’ boards will be held Oct. 1 through Dec. 12 at the Old Town Marketplace.
Boards are available at Art by the Sea Gallery, located at 145 Fillmore S.E. in Bandon. People also can purchase boards from the Port of Bandon office, at 390 2st St., Southwest, but should call ahead to make sure staff are available.
The show is sponsored by the Port of Bandon. For more information, contact port staff at 541-347-3206 or visit www.facebook.com/bandonboardwalkart.
