{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Government and Politics STOCK

COQUILLE - The Port of Bandon Commission will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in City Council chambers at Coquille City Hall, 851 N. Central Blvd.

On the agenda:

Consent calendar, including May financials, June minutes and June financials.

Business items: Sturdivant dock update; volunteer resolution 2019-05; resolution to changing accounting methods, 2019-06; Connie Huntsman contract renewal; North Spit gorse maintenance; marina spot dredge; staff report; public comment; good of the order; adjourn. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags