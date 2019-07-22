COQUILLE - The Port of Bandon Commission will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in City Council chambers at Coquille City Hall, 851 N. Central Blvd.
On the agenda:
Consent calendar, including May financials, June minutes and June financials.
Business items: Sturdivant dock update; volunteer resolution 2019-05; resolution to changing accounting methods, 2019-06; Connie Huntsman contract renewal; North Spit gorse maintenance; marina spot dredge; staff report; public comment; good of the order; adjourn.