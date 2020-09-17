BANDON — The Bandon School District is working with the Bandon Police Department to determine the owner and/or driver of a big yellow box truck that was parked outside Ocean Crest Elementary School earlier today. A photo of the bus was also shared on Facebook.
At an unknown time, the driver of the truck attempted to pull through the Ocean Crest parking lot and caught the truck on the low cyclone fence that separates the parking area from the bus drop-off area. The person(s) then fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, along with a section of damaged fence.
An insurance claim has been filed with Joseph Bain of Bain Insurance. The truck was towed away at noon Thursday.
Anyone with questions or concerns, or who may have information about the truck is asked to call Bandon School Superintendent Doug Ardiana at 541-347-4411 or the Bandon Police Department at 541-347-2241.
