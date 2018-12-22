BANDON - Staffing changes are taking place at the City of Bandon Planning Department.
Planning Director John McLaughlin and his assistant, Dana Nichols, (who had just been named president of the Greater Bandon Association) both left the city's employment Dec. 15.
McLaughlin has retired and Nichols has taken a transportation planning position in Albany.
Back to head the department is Dennis Lewis, who was planning director for the City of Bandon in the mid-1990s, and long-time City of Bandon Planner Charli Davis. They will be assisted by Megan Lawrence.
McLaughlin was hired in November 2017 and came from Truckee, Calif. where he was community development director.
Nichols came to Bandon as an AmeriCorps worker for the Greater Bandon Association. She quickly became involved in the town and volunteered for many committees and helped with community activities. She worked as the city planner for the past year.