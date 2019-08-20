{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Government and Politics STOCK

BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.

On the agenda:  Planning Commission meeting minutes from July 25; public comment; public review - partition - planning application No. 19-066, property abutting Seabird Drive*; Findings of Fact; discussion/other; commissioner's comments; adjourn to work session.

Work session agenda: Planning Unit Development ordinance amendment.*

*Note: Public comment will not be taken during the public review or work session.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags