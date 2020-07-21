BANDON — The Bandon Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in City Council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101, Bandon. The public is welcome to attend but face masks are required as well as social distancing mandates followed.
The meeting also will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the city's Facebook page: City of Bandon - Local Government or join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81480366342?pwd=OEZneUUvWGQ4NTk4UzZoZmJ0YytTUT09
To view the agenda, visit www.cityofbandon.org.
