BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.

On the agenda:

Planning Commission regular meeting minutes of June 27

Planning Application No. 19-039 (Haber) - 1530 Beach Loop Drive SW - Conditional Use Permit request to designate an existing single family dwelling as a vacation rental dwelling on property zoned CD-1 in the City of Bandon.

Discussion/other - City Council directive: Addition of a similar use in the C-2 (general commercial) zone and zone code text amendment consideration

Commissioner's comments, adjourn. 

