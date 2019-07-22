BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda:
Planning Commission regular meeting minutes of June 27
Planning Application No. 19-039 (Haber) - 1530 Beach Loop Drive SW - Conditional Use Permit request to designate an existing single family dwelling as a vacation rental dwelling on property zoned CD-1 in the City of Bandon.
Discussion/other - City Council directive: Addition of a similar use in the C-2 (general commercial) zone and zone code text amendment consideration
Commissioner's comments, adjourn.