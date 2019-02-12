BANDON - By unanimous vote at its Feb. 7 meeting, the Bandon Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow construction of the new Bandon Beach Hotel to replace the current Bandon Beach Motel adjacent to the Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge at the west end of 11th Street SW.
Saying the applicant, Steere Bandon Associates LLC, has met the requirements of a CUP in the controlled development zone, the Commission is requiring that 21 conditions be met prior to, during and after construction of the hotel.
The proposed Bandon Beach Hotel in a conceptual drawing as viewed from the Coquille Point stairs.
Robert Miller, local attorney and agent-in-fact for Steere Bandon, submitted an application in October on behalf of Chris Keiser for a 32-unit hotel to replace the aging 22-unit hotel at the site. The new hotel would include a small, ground-floor cafe and a 60-space off-site parking facility.
City of Bandon Planning Director Dennis Lewis recommended approval of the application in his staff report, saying he felt the applicant had met all the relevant requirements of the city's Comprehensive Plan and Municipal Code with conditions attached to the permit.
Those conditions range from zoning compliance, signage, landscaping and lighting plans, bird-friendly practices recommended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, parking plan, solid waste management and integrated pest management plans, adherence to geotechnical recommendations, hydrology study, and an erosion and sediment control plan, among several other conditions.
At the meeting, which was for deliberation only, commissioners went through each of the requirements to see if they agreed those had been met by the applicant, and if concerns by both the public and the Commission has been addressed in the 21 conditions.
Most concerning to the Commission was whether the proposal met the criteria of Bandon's Comprehensive Plan, Special Policy No. 2, which states, "When property is within 100 feet of the Refuge boundary, the applicant shall demonstrate that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the function of the Refuge ... and demonstrate how the proposal enhances an identified scenic resource."
"The application has brought forth the issue and question of how do you enhance a natural resource," Commissioner Sheryl Bremmer said.
Bremmer added that some people might think adding a zip line across the Grand Canyon would enhance a natural resource.
"I'm not sure anyone could enhance a natural resource," she said. "I guess that's where we have to interpret what people who (wrote the Comprehensive Plan) thought and that's what's bothering me. I'm trying as a Planning Commissioner to minimize the negative impacts on the neighbors, the city and the wildlife and trying to balance whether (the applicant) can do this with those 21 conditions, many of which I asked for. This has been a very difficult process ..."
Commissioner Don Starbuck said he doesn't have an issue with what Steere Bandon is trying to do.
"They are building on the footprint of an existing structure and modified it so it opens up the view to the north and the west, and plan on removing what's there now," Starbuck said. "I think they are trying to do the right thing."
Commissioner Gerald Slothower said he feels the design enhances the Refuge.
"Even though it's a big fancy hotel that none of us can afford to stay in, it will be more welcoming," Slothower said.
"It's all how you ... define enhance," said Commissioner Blythe Tiffany." I think the applicant did a good job of addressing it."
Commissioner Paul Fisher said while Coquille Point is one of the jewels of Bandon, there is already a motel on the privately owned property and the owners want to build.
"They have (or will) come back and meet all these conditions," Fisher said. "You're replacing something that is oppressive with something not so oppressive. Any construction will be impacting in some way. It's not un-enhancement."
Commissioners discussed concerns with drainage and runoff, ground stability, parking and potential conflicts with Coquille Indian Tribal sites.
Bremmer reminded the Commission that they will see the plan again during the application's plan review when Steere Bandon comes back to the city with a zoning compliance application proving all the conditions have been met.
"Right now it's conceptual, but the plans will be more specific," Bremmer said. "There will be all of these assurances."
The findings of fact on the application will be presented to the Commission for approval at an upcoming meeting. Once approved, the decision can be appealed by anyone with standing to the City Council if the appellant identifies the decision they feel needs to be reviewed, and the specific grounds upon which the review and appeal are being based.