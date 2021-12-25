The December 11 Holiday Lights Parade was a shining success. Shout-out to all the participants for their wonderfully decorated rigs.

The winners were the Bandon Fire Protection District,in first place,

Bandon Lights 1.jpg

In second, R.L. Excavation,

Bandon Lights 3.jpg

and in third place, Ziply Fiber.

Bandon Lights Ziply.jpg

Thank you again for showing up and showing out despite the rain. The Bandon Fire Protection District donated its winning prize to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program. The Holiday Lights Parade would not be what it is without community sponsors: Arcade Tavern, Bandon Card and Gift, By the Sea Treasures and Billy Smoothboars.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments