The December 11 Holiday Lights Parade was a shining success. Shout-out to all the participants for their wonderfully decorated rigs.
The winners were the Bandon Fire Protection District,in first place,
In second, R.L. Excavation,
and in third place, Ziply Fiber.
Thank you again for showing up and showing out despite the rain. The Bandon Fire Protection District donated its winning prize to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program. The Holiday Lights Parade would not be what it is without community sponsors: Arcade Tavern, Bandon Card and Gift, By the Sea Treasures and Billy Smoothboars.
