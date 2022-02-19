One of the things that makes Bandon beautiful, fabulous, vibrant and unique is the local cranberry business. The industry is part of Bandon’s identity. Cranberry farmers are a valued (and colorful) part of the local culture and economy. Cranberries and cranberry farmers in Port Orford, Sixes, Langlois and Bandon are an integral part of the social fabric that binds people, families and communities on the southern Oregon coast.
Unfortunately, cranberry farming in Oregon is currently in decline. Locally there are fewer cranberry farmers, there is less bogland in production and the next generation of Bandon bog men and women are not firmly in place to maintain and expand the vital Oregon coastal cranberry business. The industry needs a boost. Firming cranberry prices will help, but more support is needed for the industry to thrive.
Some say Bandon cranberries are the best cranberries in America. We agree! And if we can get cranberry buyers across America (and Asia) to recognize the brand “Bandon Cranberries” as the premier American cranberry (the coolest, funniest, happiest, healthiest berry), then demand will increase, and Bandon cranberry farmers can command premium prices.
How can we promote “Bandon Cranberries”, so they fetch premium prices? Branding and marketing. Oregon’s largest company (Nike) and Bandon’s largest employer (Bandon Dunes) uses logos to identify and market their products. The Oregon coastal cranberry industry could benefit from a unifying and identifying brand stamp. A logo to distinguish “Bandon Cranberries” from all the other berries. This brandmark could be displayed on every Bandon cranberry farm, shipping container, package, gift-box, bumper-sticker, label, advert and tee shirt. Every product that utilizes local cranberries could proudly display the “Bandon Cranberries” logo to showcase our premier berries and unique community.
How can we establish a logo and unifying brand stamp for the Bandon Cranberry business?
Sara Osborne of Peters’ Cranberries in association with BandonsBestBerries will sponsor a “Bandon Cranberries” Logo Contest with a cash prize. A committee of local cranberry growers and artists will judge the contest, choose a Bandon Cranberry Brandmark and award $1,200 in cash prizes. Peters’ Cranberries and BBB will stamp or stencil the new Bandon Cranberries logo on all goods. (Contest details to follow in Coffee Break).
How can hard-working Bandon cranberry farmers avoid being divided, manipulated and underpaid? How can independent berry farmers and larger corporate interests work better together for mutual prosperity? We don’t have all the answers on how to revitalize the Oregon coastal cranberry business, but with help from local artists we will come up with a beautiful, eye-catching Bandon Cranberry logo, for all to use to help build a unified brand.
State and Federal money can also help Bandon farmers. The Oregon Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program could potentially pay for a nationwide Bandon cranberry marketing campaign. Oregon politicians could do more. There are elections in November. Are there politicians who will fight for coastal cranberry farmers? Is there a candidate who backs funding for a nearby container loading facility, so “Bandon Cranberries” can be shipped from Charleston?
We want to see the Bandon Cranberry industry prosper and grow. Higher cranberry prices will lift cranberry farmers, processors, large interests and the local community. Everyone can benefit from promoting “Bandon Cranberries” and by adopting a unifying logo to identify Bandon berries. We respectfully ask all those who have an interest in Bandon and Bandon Cranberries to participate in the Logo Contest and embrace and utilize the new Bandon Cranberry brand stamp. A symbol of community pride and industry strength to identify, promote and market the best cranberries in America.
