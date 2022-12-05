Christmas in Coquille on December 3rd
Photo by Nancy Keller

A very jolly Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Coquille Saturday, handing out stockings with fruits and toys. 

His entrance to the Coquille Community building was preceded by a parade with elaborately decorated and brightly lit Christmas floats with the jolly pair arriving on the decorated ladder fire truck. 
