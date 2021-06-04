Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bandon was a beehive of activity over the long weekend as tourists and locals flocked to events and prepared for others.

Memorial Day4.jpg

The Patriot Riders stand guard during a Memorial Day service at the Bandon Veterans Memorial. The Patriot Riders participated in a Memorial Day parade of vehicles and then carried flags during the service.

Grad 1.jpg

Bandon High School publicly honored the Class of 2021, two weeks before graduation. Photos of almost all the seniors were displayed on Highway 101. Middle right, volunteers draw a maze in preparation for anothe day of Circles in the Sand at Face Rock Beach.

Circles in the Sand 2.jpg

Hundreds of people came out each day over the weekend to walk through the mazes that were drawn into the sand.

Memorial Day 7.jpg

A woman holds an American flag while touching the name of a loved one during the Memorial Day service. Twenty-four Bandon natives were honored for giving the ultimate sacrifice during the remebrance service

Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments