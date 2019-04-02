BANDON - April at Bandon Library Art Gallery features Dave Reynolds, who returns with two series of black and white photographs. With “Trick of the Light,” his images play with light as a compositional element, rendering landscapes into lightscapes, hyper-real and visually striking. He gives a heightened glimpse of Bandon's familiar topography and ocean views.
In the series “Trickle Down,” Reynolds has explored the old Douglas Pacific Lumber Company buildings to create a commentary on what it looks like when a primary source of jobs and community cohesion disintegrates, leaving only a mess behind. The images are a haunting reminder of a thriving period in Bandon's history, and, in their way, a testament to the city's resiliency.
In the cases, the South Coast Button Club brings “Celebrating Buttons Mid-Mod Style,” an exhibit of mid-20th century buttons. The SCBC, whose members range from North Bend to Brookings, is a group of button collectors and enthusiasts who meet monthly at the Gold Beach Library to enjoy and study the art, history, manufacture and material of vintage and antique sewing buttons. "Celebrating Buttons Mid-Mod Style” is also the theme for the 2019 National Button Society’s Convention, Show, and Sale held in Portland this August. The Oregon State Button Society is the proud sponsor of the 2019 convention, which will include educational programs, displays and buttons for sale from vendors from around the globe. The last national show in the Northwest was in Portland in 2012, and the society is pleased to host its return to Oregon.
Reynolds' photographs will be on display through April 30 and the Button Club will be in the cases through May 31.