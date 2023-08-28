Bandon Art Mirror-Mirror-Unger-Sculpture

Mirror, Mirror, by Deborah Unger

 Contributed photo

The Bandon Library Art Galley is hosting a new exhibit, “Oceans of Texture” photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, and sculpture by Deborah Unger through September 30.

Bandon has many excellent scenic photographers, and we certainly count Susan and Steven Dimock among the very best. This show, their second with the Bandon Library Art Gallery, is a deep dive into those images within their body of work that go beyond the seascape and into a more intimate examination of their surroundings to focus not just on the majesty of a rock, but on the textures in the rock.

Bandon Art Three stones

Right: Three Stones, by Susan Dimock
2
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments