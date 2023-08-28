The Bandon Library Art Galley is hosting a new exhibit, “Oceans of Texture” photographs by Susan and Steve Dimock, and sculpture by Deborah Unger through September 30.
Bandon has many excellent scenic photographers, and we certainly count Susan and Steven Dimock among the very best. This show, their second with the Bandon Library Art Gallery, is a deep dive into those images within their body of work that go beyond the seascape and into a more intimate examination of their surroundings to focus not just on the majesty of a rock, but on the textures in the rock.
They pick out glowing bulbs of stranded kelp, the soft colors of stone and shell, or how the sun can turn wet sand to hammered gold. The Dimocks create images that are specific and yet abstracted from the larger picture. They capture a mood, a moment, something unique and fine. It is an unveiling of the small mysteries that make up the whole of our multi-textured world.
The carved basswood sculptures by Deborah Unger are beautiful, mysterious, and often disorienting. She uses her characters to illustrate states of being, feelings, dynamics between and within human beings; feelings of coming apart at the seams, estrangement, loyalty and loss, the distance between us. Her figurines are in poses and situations that describe familial relationships,
self-reflection, transformation. Unger carves by hand or with power tools, sews clothes, finds or makes props, sets the stage, and allows us to enter moments in her characters' dreamlike lives.
