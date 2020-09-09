BANDON — A pedestrian was listed in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car in front of the Inn at Old Town in Bandon while crossing U.S. Highway 101 Tuesday evening, Sept. 8.
According to the Bandon Police Department, at approximately 8:01 p.m., the 68-year-old man was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was scheduled to be airlifted to Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland for surgery. The name and residence of the victim and driver were not released.
The crash was reconstructed by OSP Crash Reconstructionist and preliminary investigation shows speed was not a factor. The area is a low-lit and it was dark. The motel is located in the center of town directly across the highway from Old Town food and shopping establishments. There is no crosswalk in the area.
There have been no criminal charges filed at this time, according to the Bandon Police Department.
