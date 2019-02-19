BANDON - A free presentation of "Parenting in a Digital World" will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the Bandon High School cafeteria. The presentation is for parents only and light refreshments will be served. Children will not be allowed to attend.
What apps are on your child's phone? What social media are they using? What age should a children have a smart phone? Digital technology is an excellent tool to make and enhance social relationships. However, it can also expose children to risk.
The Bandon School District is hosting Clayton Cranford, a cyber safety expert and law enforcement professional, to help parents navigate this very important subject. Cranford created the Cyber Safety Cop website and authored "Parenting in the Digital World." He teaches parents and students how to avoid the inherent risks of social media and other web-based platforms by knowing the danger signs and using safe practices.
Cranford will discuss: The current impact of bullying in schools, current apps kids are using and what you need to know about them, risks associated with popular social media sites, "sexting" and online predators, how to set expectations and consequences, how to monitor online activity and find secret Instagram accounts, how to talk to your child about pornography, and parenting controls and privacy settings.
For more information about the event, contact BSD Superintendent Doug Ardiana at 541-347-4411 or dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us.