SIXES – Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and Pacific High School are pleased to announce that Pacific High School Seniors Layne Converse and Natalie Vincent are the recipients of the 1st annual Jim Seeley Memorial Scholarship.
Seeley, who passed away in January of this year, was the longtime Executive Director of the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and an adviser for Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. WRCA was a labor of love for Seeley, and he soared in his role of bridging community need with leadership and grant assistance.
To honor Seeley's legacy, Mike Keiser created the Jim Seeley Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship is awarded to one male and one female high school student in the WRCA service area, which includes high schools in Brookings-Harbor, Gold Beach, Port Orford-Langlois, Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Powers.
Each scholarship given is four-year renewable full tuition scholarship worth $80,000. Recipients of this scholarship have shown outstanding character, high academic achievement and demonstrate collaborative ability as a team member throughout their high school years.
“We are excited for both Layne and Natalie,” said Krista Nieraeth, principal of Pacific High School. “This scholarship is a huge honor for them and their families.
“Being chosen for this scholarship shows the type of students and people Layne and Natalie are and we are so proud of them.”
Both students will be attending Oregon State University in the fall. Converse has been accepted into OSU Honors College and plans on majoring in mechanical engineering. Vincent intends on majoring in kinesiology, with the hope of attaining her doctorate in physical therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In