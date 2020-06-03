LANGLOIS — Ending your high school years the way that this year ended is not the way that it should be, but our senior Pirates have done a great job in adapting.
They have continued to work hard, making sure that they are still moving forward in their future. Pacific's motto has always been that we welcome our alumni home with open arms and I hope that this year's graduates remember that Pacific will always be here, ready to support them in their journey and cheering them on.
Thank you to the senior families and the communities of Port Orford and Langlois for the support they have given our graduates and staff during the past four years. Without them, we wouldn't be as successful as we are in providing a well-rounded education to our students. I am proud to have been a part of this journey with our 12 seniors and wouldn't want to have been anywhere but here.
As Abraham Lincoln once said, "The best way to predict your future is to create it." Godspeed and good luck to the Pacific High School seniors. Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In